Officials reveal what killed man dumped in New Jersey river

🚨 Body found in the Hackensack River by a fisherman

🚨 Case has been ruled a homicide

🚨 Authorities haven't been able to identify the victim

SECAUCUS — Authorities have released the results of an autopsy in the mysterious case of a body found in the Hackensack River this past weekend.

The corpse was pulled from the river under the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike early Saturday afternoon, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

An autopsy was performed on the male victim by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday.

The man was shot to death, authorities said. He suffered from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Authorities on the Hackensack River 12/9/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) Authorities on the Hackensack River 12/9/23 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News) loading...

His death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators still don't know who the victim was. The HCPO said its homicide detectives are working with law enforcement throughout the state to identify him.

Body hooked under the NJ Turnpike

A fisherman first saw the body around 12:45 p.m. Saturday and called the Secaucus police, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

The body was reportedly wrapped in plastic.

News 12 New Jersey reported the body was hooked on a beam under the NJ Turnpike.

Several fire departments and dive teams helped to recover the body.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: One NJ Christmas town you need to check out Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy