Cops are taking extra steps to spot drivers who make a stupid choice.

Each night this weekend, a checkpoint will be running in Monmouth County to crackdown on driving while under the influence.

"The Monmouth County DWI Task Force encourages all drivers to be responsible and advises all drivers to never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking," said Michael Schneider, chief of the Allenhurst Police Department. "Our goal is to make our County's roadways as safe as possible so that no one has to endure the aftermath of a DWI related crash, which too often ends in misery for someone's family".

SEE ALSO: Part of NJ considered a hot spot for spotted lanternfly

Where are the checkpoints?

The first checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday in Middletown. Running until 1 a.m., the checkpoint will divert all vehicles driving north along Route 35, in the area of Navesink River Road.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The second checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday in Sea Bright. All northbound vehicles on Ocean Avenue will be diverted into the municipal parking lot.

Canva Canva loading...

The Sea Bright checkpoint runs until 2 a.m.

All drivers will be screened for their sobriety.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5