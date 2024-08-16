Officials announce weekend’s DWI checkpoints in Monmouth County, NJ
Cops are taking extra steps to spot drivers who make a stupid choice.
Each night this weekend, a checkpoint will be running in Monmouth County to crackdown on driving while under the influence.
"The Monmouth County DWI Task Force encourages all drivers to be responsible and advises all drivers to never get behind the wheel if you have been drinking," said Michael Schneider, chief of the Allenhurst Police Department. "Our goal is to make our County's roadways as safe as possible so that no one has to endure the aftermath of a DWI related crash, which too often ends in misery for someone's family".
Where are the checkpoints?
The first checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday in Middletown. Running until 1 a.m., the checkpoint will divert all vehicles driving north along Route 35, in the area of Navesink River Road.
The second checkpoint is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday in Sea Bright. All northbound vehicles on Ocean Avenue will be diverted into the municipal parking lot.
The Sea Bright checkpoint runs until 2 a.m.
All drivers will be screened for their sobriety.
