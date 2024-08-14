⚫ Spotted lanternfly adults can hang around for a few more months

⚫ Egg laying typically begins in September

⚫ Activity appears to be lighter in New Jersey this year

The pesky spotted lanternfly continues to make itself at home in New Jersey, but one area of the state seems to be worse off than others.

And while the polka-dotted winged insects may be nice to look at, you're still being encouraged to kill them on the spot.

According to Saul Vaiciunas, a plant pathologist with the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, spotted lanternfly activity appears to be a bit lighter in the Garden State this year.

New Jersey doesn't monitor populations of spotted lanternfly. Right now, officials are simply using residents' complaints to determine the problem areas in the state.

Because the bug is known to have a presence in every New Jersey county, officials turned off the reporting hotline and website. But concerned residents can still email officials with their concerns.

Lanternfly hot spot

"North Jersey, closest to Manhattan, seems to be more of a hot spot than any other," Vaiciunas said.

Spotted lanternfly Spotted lanternfly (NJDEP) loading...

In 2023, Bergen County and coastal counties appeared to have the most spotted lanternfly issues. Officials don't know why an area with a strong population one year can be rather quiet the next, but the spotted lanternfly is known to be a great hitchhiker and can move from one area to another without much effort.

Vaiciunas said the population shifts shouldn't be attributed to the state's spray treatment efforts. Those are focused specifically on seaports and major transportation corridors.

When did the spotted lanternfly come to NJ?

The spotted lanternfly was first recorded in New Jersey in 2018. Native to China, the spotted lanternfly was accidentally introduced in Pennsylvania in 2014.

The bug is just a nuisance to residents, but it can do real damage to certain trees and crops. It's known to feed on more than 70 host plant species, including fruit trees, vines, and its favorite, tree of heaven.

Adults are typically out and about in New Jersey each year starting in July, and they can stick around through the end of the year. Adults should begin laying egg masses on trees and other surfaces in September.

To put even the slightest dent in the New Jersey spotted lanternfly population, residents are encouraged to "stomp them out." Also, officials would like residents to scrape off any egg masses they see on their property.

