They&#8217;re hatching soon: How to identify the Tree of Heaven, a likely place to find spotted lanternfly eggs

They’re hatching soon: How to identify the Tree of Heaven, a likely place to find spotted lanternfly eggs

AP Photo

As most of us know by now, the spotted lanternfly is here in New Jersey. Even though the lanternfly itself is more of a nuisance, the real danger is in its eggs.

Ironically, this invasive species' preferred tree is another invasive species that grows all over the Garden State. An invasive species that was brought from overseas back in the late 1700s.

Although it has a heavenly name, the tree of heaven is anything but. Brought to this country as a way to beautify our landscape, the tree of heaven has since taken over throughout New Jersey.

Since the spotted lanternfly prefers this tree over other varieties, it's important to know how to identify the tree of heaven to look for those egg masses. This is especially important now since the egg masses are expected to hatch very soon.

What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey

This is especially important now since Spotted Lanternfly eggs are expected to hatch very soon in New Jersey. The tree of heaven is a very likely place to find those egg masses.
AP Photo
loading...

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey

A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey.
If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

10 Farmers Markets in Ocean and Monmouth County to Check Out for the 2022 Season

 

Filed Under: spotted lanternflies, tree of haven
Categories: Talking About ..., Weekends
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top