They’re hatching soon: How to identify the Tree of Heaven, a likely place to find spotted lanternfly eggs
As most of us know by now, the spotted lanternfly is here in New Jersey. Even though the lanternfly itself is more of a nuisance, the real danger is in its eggs.
Ironically, this invasive species' preferred tree is another invasive species that grows all over the Garden State. An invasive species that was brought from overseas back in the late 1700s.
Although it has a heavenly name, the tree of heaven is anything but. Brought to this country as a way to beautify our landscape, the tree of heaven has since taken over throughout New Jersey.
Since the spotted lanternfly prefers this tree over other varieties, it's important to know how to identify the tree of heaven to look for those egg masses. This is especially important now since the egg masses are expected to hatch very soon.
What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey
These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey
10 Farmers Markets in Ocean and Monmouth County to Check Out for the 2022 Season