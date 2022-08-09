Video: Thousands of spotted lanternflies swarm NJ building

Spotted lanternflies aren’t just back in New Jersey. It’s like a bug blitzkrieg.

Jersey City resident Marc Wesson offered this video taken outside of a building where literally thousands upon thousands of them swarmed the sidewalks, the doors, the windows, the walls. Take a look below.

This is an apartment building. Imagine living here. Picture walking through this cloud of invasive species every time you go out.

Wesson says, “They look like they crash into the glass on the upper floors and fall to the sidewalk.”

Yikes.

Agriculture-grade vinegar shot from a bottle seemed to take care of a lot of them. But not all.

“You’re gonna need a bigger spray bottle” in your best Roy Scheider please.

Wesson worries about these agriculture killers destroying newly planted trees in nearby Van Vorst Park. These swarming creatures crawling up doors and windows is like something from a zombie movie. Just…really small zombies.

And people in other parts of New Jersey are freaking out too. Here’s a situation from North Bergen from channel 7 news.

Things I love in this video:

That a woman thinks of them as aliens.

That the other woman talks about them being on her hair and body like it’s an insect ‘me too’ attack.

That the first woman thinks she’s stepping on them and they’re surviving. (No, they’re just jumping out from under your foot at the last split second.)

Again, if you see these things, kill them. They’re coming for your Christmas trees and a whole lot else.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

