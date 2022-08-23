A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly.
They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every county now. It’s bad. And it’s only getting worse.
Some spots in the Garden State are so bad you can’t walk down the sidewalk without having to crunch these under your feet, like some red carpet you didn’t ask for.
Not that stomping them to death is a bad thing. We’ve all been deputized in this war to kill these on sight.
Since this operation began, people have talked reverently about something called a salt gun. You literally simply load it with table salt and this gun fires those little grains at these winged suckers and blows them to oblivion.
Here are some slow-mo demonstrations.
New Jersey has plenty of choices if you would like to invest in a salt weapon. Here are just a few with links on how to buy them.
A solid weapon right here that won’t set you back too much, financially.
You want more power? Be careful with this one, and it will cost you more, too.
For commando night operations no lanternfly will see this black gun coming at them in the darkness.
Hunting lanternflies during the day? Put on a ghillie suit and grab this camouflage weapon.
Want to get truly crazy? Here’s a laser attachment.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
