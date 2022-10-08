Check out this easy way to capture a spotted lanternfly

For anyone who’s been living under a rock for the last few years, here’s the deal on spotted lanternflies: they’re awful. They’re invasive. We have to get rid of them as best we can.

The pests are harmful to our environment. New Jersey orchards are especially in danger, as the lanternflies zero in on apple and peach trees.

Not to mention how they are affectionate toward grape vines (I’m saying they could have a negative impact on our wine, people!), more on that below.

Invasion of the Lanternflies AP Photo loading...

They’re so much of a concern in the Garden State that there’s actually a quarantine in place making sure people aren’t accidentally delivering lanternflies to wherever they’re driving by having them hitchhike on their car.

You can read more on that in this article from Michael Symons.

Spotted lanternfly on side of building, late summer, Berks County, Pennsylvania arlutz73 loading...

You don’t have to be someone who is comfortable with killing bugs to help get rid of the spotted lanternflies. You can use something as simple as a water bottle to catch them.

Check out how easy it is for this Reddit user to capture one.

The key is to position the bottle in front of the lanternfly, since they jump forward when approached.

You don’t even have to put something in the bottle to lure them, these dummies just jump right in when it’s placed in front of them.

Fellow New Jerseyans have proven this to be an effective method of catching them.

Once the pest is trapped in the bottle, you can dispose of it as you please.

Thank you for doing your part in battling this invasive species!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

