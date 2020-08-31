Off-duty Metuchen cops save a man’s life playing a soccer game

For many years, I’ve been sharing stories about police officers who never truly know a day off like the rest of us. For many jobs, when the shift ends, the job is done, until you punch back in or come back from the long weekend. That is never the case for police officers, who are trained first-responders and always aware of their surroundings knowing that at any moment, they may have to implement the training they received at the academy and on the job every day.

That was the case in Metuchen last Friday, when Sgt. Wayne Karalevich and Officer Octavio Tapia were off-duty playing in a soccer match when a guy collapsed and his teammates started yelling for help. The officers acted immediately and raced to help the man who was laying still without a pulse. Through CPR and use of an AED, they were able to revive the man who is now doing well.

Thanks again to these officers and all the members of law enforcement who are truly always on duty.

