Off-duty firefighter rescues boy from Mansfield, NJ house fire

MANSFIELD (Burlington) — An off-duty volunteer firefighter is being called a hero for helping a resident escape from a house fire early Sunday evening.

As flames raged from the second floor and roof of the house on Sheffield Drive in Mansfield Township, the firefighter kicked in the door around 6:45 p.m. allowing the sleeping juvenile to escape from the home, a neighbor told 6 ABC Action News.

The firefighter was identified by the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters as Henry Roldan who lives a few houses down.

"He was told someone was still inside the burning home. He kicked in the door and alerted the occupant who was able to escape uninjured. Great work Henry," read the post on the department's Facebook page.

Over 50 firefighters from several departments responded to the fire. Fire officials told 6 ABC Action News the home is considered to be a total loss.

Three pets in the home, a snake and two rabbits, reportedly died in the fire. No one else was in the home at the time.

MidJersey.news was first to report about the fire.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

