Off-Broadway show born in NJ comes to Lakewood theater

The first time John Crisafulli saw the one-man show "3 Egg Creams—A Rhapsody in the Rain," it was at a small theatre in Hammonton, NJ in July, 2017. He fell in love with the show and the rest is history.

Crisafulli, a bank executive and Ocean County power broker, was so committed to sharing the beauty and charm of the show with as many people as possible, that he began a quest to bring the show to NYC. He coordinated dinners and shows at local restaurants and a fundraiser show for a local nonprofit.

As it goes in show business sometimes, it’s “who you know,” and a friend of John’s who is close to "Sopranos" actor Federico Castelluccio, enlisted the actor’s help. Castellucio saw the show, was smitten and within a few weeks, the show found a home off-Broadway at the Cutting Room in New York City.

Brooklyn native, Actor Vince Bandille is the “one-man” in this One Man Show, playing Vin Marrone, a street guy in the Bronx back in the '60s who gets a 2nd chance at his first love.

The show, which has been described as "A Bronx Tale" meets "It's A Wonderful Life," is full of laughter and, at the same time, is said to make grown men cry. Whether it’s the Bronx, Brooklyn or South Philly, or wherever you listened to your jukebox and had your egg creams, you will be touched by this show.

3 Egg Creams is also inspired by the timeless music of Lou Christie and many of Lou's songs are played throughout the show.

A stark stage set with a vintage 1963 jukebox begins the show and Christie’s music is cleverly integrated within the story and helps to set the mood and advance the plot. Some Christie gems on the jukebox include “The Gypsy Cried,” “Two Faces Have I,” “Christmas in New York,” “Rhapsody in the Rain,” and of course, his mega-hit, arguably the one that defines him, “Lightning Strikes.”

Interestingly, Christie himself has played the Strand during his career.

The show returns to NJ On Dec. 17 when it will play at the legendary Strand Theatre in Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. A pre-show buffet is also available.

Tickets can be purchased here.

