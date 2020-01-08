TOMS RIVER — No leads yet for a newly engaged couple frantic to get back a diamond ring after it was accidentally left at an Ocean County gym, according to the couple.

Eric Thiel said after proposing to his fiancé on Christmas Eve, she wore the engagement ring to Planet Fitness on Fischer Boulevard on Jan. 3. Thiel said she removed the ring to wash her face in the women's locker room and forgot it there. By the time she returned to the locker room sink to retrieve it, the ring was gone, Thiel said.

Sharing photos of the sparkler on Facebook, Thiel said "It would mean the world to us to get it back. No questions asked."

Thiel said he's contacted pawn shops and jewelers to see if anyone may already have tried to re-sell the ring and continues to search for possible listings on online marketplaces, like Craigslist.

A missing property report was filed with Toms River police, Thiel said.

More from New Jersey 101.5: