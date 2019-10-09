Ocean City police officer helps woman cross street

It’s the small acts of service that often get overlooked when talking about police officers. Back in June I wrote about the Lindenwold policeman who carries socks in his patrol car to give to homeless people.

Now there’s another story that wouldn’t garner headlines, but deserves attention nonetheless: Ocean City Officer James Crowley noticed a woman with a walker who needed to cross a busy street. Without being asked, he offered to help the woman make it across the street safely.

According to an Ocean City Facebook group, he kept her company, talking to her while he escorted her across the intersection. Was it an act of extreme bravery? No, but it underscores the fact that a lot of people go into law enforcement because they just want to help people. The woman who posted to the Facebook page, Lisa White-Pagano, commented that the officer deserved to have his photo shared. I agree.

