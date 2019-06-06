South Jersey cop helps homeless man

Here’s a story about a New Jersey police officer that doesn’t involve a controversial video or an allegation of brutality. A Lindenwold police officer performed an act of kindness that would have gone unnoticed had a local businessman not recorded the act.

According to the Courier Post , a local homeless man was in the parking lot of a Wawa. It had rained the night before and the man’s socks were soaked. He was sitting on the curb with his shoes off when Patrolman Ron Burrows came out of the store . The officer went into his patrol car and pulled out a pair of new socks for the man’s raw feet.

Patrolman Burrows keeps them in his car to help people just like the man in the Wawa parking lot (he had given him socks before). Patrolman Burrows told the Courier Post that the homeless in Lindenwold often have multiple issues, including the lack of shelters. He said the homeless man “wasn’t a mean guy” and that life had “given him a beating.” Next time there’s a policeman in the news, remember that there are a lot more like Ron Burrows than the public knows.

