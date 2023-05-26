Ocean City Music Pier showcases the best talent this summer in NJ

The 2023 Ocean City Music Pier Summer Concert Series is fully loaded and ready to kick off on Monday night June 19 with Get the Led Out a national tribute band to the music of Led Zeppelin. These guys are good, very good and it’s great to see New Jersey part of their tour.

There are a lot of my favorites on this great lineup of talent. Keg Mo on June 20th is a treat. A singer-songwriter of the blues genre the man is as cool as the other side of the pillow. I had dinner with Keb years ago and his stories and incredible personality make it worth the price of your ticket.

On June 26 the incredibly talented Bruce Hornsby takes the stage. June 27, my friends the Hall of Fame Rascals with Felix and Gene Cornish play their powerful catalog of big hits from the '60s.

Kenny G will provide his talented showcase on July 10, then my man Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes take the stage on July 17 for a sweaty, full, fun night of rock and roll. Don’t tell Johnny I said sweaty.

The Genesis Show takes the stage on July 24 playing the music from Genesis, from 1976–1982 the “Phil Collins” years. This should be a great show.

Aimee Mann plus Jonathon Coulton will take the stage on July 31. Aimee after co-founding the new wave group Til Tuesday and writing a string of hits left to pursue a solo career and has dozens of songs to her credit.

On August 7, Don McLean performs his classic hits from his world-best-selling album and song American Pie plus so many other hits written by the singer and guitar player.

The Fab Four, the premiere Beatles tribute band, invade the Ocean City Music Pier stage on Aug. 21. Wrapping up the series are the Jamaican reggae band The Wailers. They perform the music of Bob Marley. It’s a reggae fest! This is a big summer of great music at The Ocean City Music Pier. Enjoy the music and have a great summer, here is the lineup at a glance.

June 19 • Get The Led Out

June 20 • Keb' Mo'

June 26 • Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

June 27 • The Rascals

July 10 • Kenny G

July 17 • Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

July 24 • The Genesis Show

July 31 • Aimee Mann plus Jonathan Coulton

Aug 7 • Don McLean plus Al Stewart

Aug 21 • The Fab Four

Aug 28-29 • George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Aug 31 • The Wailers

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom