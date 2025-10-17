🗳️ Former President Obama endorses Mikie Sherrill in NJ governor's race

🚁 Obama touts her military, legal background and commitment to families

💸 Sherrill, Murphy, and Obama joined forces at a $1.5M fundraiser this summer

The New Jersey governor’s race has gained attention from former President Barack Obama, who has backed Democratic U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

“Mikie Sherrill's integrity, grit, and commitment to service are what we need right now in our leaders,” Obama says in the video ad, as recapped by the official Democratic party account on X.

Obama calls Sherrill 'A mom who’ll fight for families'

"Mikie is a mom who will drive down costs for New Jersey families. As a federal prosecutor and former Navy helicopter pilot, she worked to keep our communities safe,” Obama says in the video, which runs 30 seconds long.

The ad was first reported by ABC News.

Well before this video spot, Obama has been no stranger to hitting the campaign trail here in New Jersey.

The former president made visits to a Newark rally during both of Phil Murphy's gubernatorial election bids.

Their relationship began during Obama's presidency, when Murphy served as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Over the summer, Murphy hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser at his Middletown home, which was attended by both Sherrill and Obama in July, New Jersey Globe reported.

Sherrill and three-time gubernatorial candidate, Republican Jack Ciattarelli are squaring off in what most polls have shown to be a very tight race.

