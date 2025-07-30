Some will look at this new business model and feel the warm fuzzies like a Hallmark card. I see it as an ugly Mr. Bigglesworth being stroked by Dr. Evil in a movie that went from comedy to horror.

Ben Hudes and Dora Gorvorko are two twenty-something entrepreneurs who have an idea for a café where people drink coffee, play board games, catch up, study, etc.. Sounds like any other coffee shop until they start telling you about the cats.

Coffee, conversation… and cats crawling on everything

Cats everywhere. Cats. Kittens. Felines crawling all over the place. Probably even on you. Which is the whole idea.

And as somebody who has been a dog person my whole life, I can’t imagine anything more annoying.

They’re going to call it the Calico Cat Café, NJ.com reported. They’re slowly constructing it in a space they found in Oaklyn. Volunteers who are no doubt cat people and love the concept have been helping.

Meet the cat-loving duo behind the café

“We just kind of went into this knowing we had the ability and just started. We didn’t know anything,” Hudes confessed. “We don’t know how to cut holes into walls to make windows. We don’t know how to put floors down, take floors up. We’re not even good painters.”

But they know cats. They’re going to have about a dozen cats roaming free inside the café and they partnered with Homeward Bound so they will all be available for adoption.

Coming soon to Oaklyn: fur, lattes and flying paws

While there, expect a cat jumping onto your table. Maybe scratching your pants. I’m not a big coffee lover but perhaps it’s because the way to enjoy coffee is to have a cat butt in your face. So many possibilities!

And all of them a living nightmare for me.

Also, weren’t there once health codes about live animals being present around food being sold?

Sorry, just not a cat fancier. But hey, if you are and this all sounds…pleasant, then you should know that Calico Cat Café plans to open on Sept. 1 and will be located at 918 White Horse Pike in Oaklyn.