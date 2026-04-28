Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Ceres Air C31 drone Ceres Air C31 drone (Ceres Air via YouTube) loading...

🚨 15 agricultural drones worth $870K were stolen from a Hudson County warehouse

🚨 The powerful crop-dusting drones could be dangerous if used improperly

🚨 An investigation is ongoing with no arrests

DOVER — Fifteen high-powered agricultural drones capable of spraying chemicals over wide areas in minutes vanished from a New Jersey warehouse in a theft that had authorities on edge over how dangerous they could be in the wrong hands.

The $870,000 heist set off alarm bells across law enforcement, with investigators scrambling to track the missing equipment amid fears the GPS-guided crop dusters could be repurposed for something far more sinister than farming.

Now, after days of uncertainty, State Police say the drones have been recovered. Officials have not announced any arrests or released details.

The drones were stolen on March 24 from CAC International, a logistics and shipping company in Harrison. They were found by the State Police Cargo Theft Unit nearly 30 miles away inside Prudent Corporation's warehouse in Dover. The company provides warehouse storage, trucking services and licensed commercial moving.

A company spokesperson did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Monday afternoon.

U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump, third from left, as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington (left), Suspect in security incident during White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton Saturday, April 25, 2026 U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump, third from left, as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington (left), Suspect in security incident during White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton Saturday, April 25, 2026 (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein/@realDonaldTrump via Truth) loading...

✅Armed suspect with arrested at DC dinner attended by President Trump

✅ Republicans blame political rhetoric for creating a charged atmosphere

✅Democrats, GOP spar over tone as calls grow to dial down heated political language

New Jersey Republicans are calling out Democrats after Saturday's shooting at the White House Correspondents Association dinner in Washington.

Authorities arrested Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance, California, at Saturday at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump and top members of his administration attended. Allen was arrested while trying to rush past a security checkpoint with two firearms and knives.

The next day In New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill said she was "thankful" that President Trump and everyone attending the dinner were safe. She was also grateful for the first responders and "brave" Secret Service agent who was shot.

Sherrill's statement prompted Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, to fault Sherrill for contributing to the current political atmosphere.

New Jersey Republican Party chairwoman Christine Hanlon, meanwhile, quoted President Trump’s call to “recommit to resolving differences peacefully” and blasted Democrats for previous comparisons of the president and his administration to Hitler.

Trump himself is known for his incendiary and inflammatory rhetoric, often referring to Democrats, political opponents and members of the media as "scum," "vermin," "enemies of the people," "dangerous," "evil," "Marxists, communists and fascists," and a "threat to democracy." In his state of the union speech in February, he said Democrats "are destroying our country."

Kanitra had to correct his initial response to Sherrill's statement/

"Do you remember when you called him 'a clear and present danger to the nation???' It’s comments like those that get people shot," Kanitra first said on his Facebook page.

When asked on Monday by New Jersey 101.5 to cite Sherrill's specific statement, Kanitra acknowledged that his research was wrong and that Sherrill had never said those exact words.

"The real quote was that Trump is 'a threat to all we've sworn to protect,' Kanitra said.

West Orange High School (left) Edward Tamay West Orange High School (left) Edward Tamay (West Orange School District/Essex County Correctional Facility) loading...

🚨Loaded handgun found in West Orange High student’s backpack

🚨Student tip credited with stopping potential danger

🚨Trenton middle school locked down after report of gun nearby

Two school gun scares in two days — including an 18-year-old charged with carrying a loaded handgun during classes — are rattling parents across New Jersey.

West Orange High School senior Edward Tamay was charged Thursday after a classmate told an officer posted at the school that Tamay showed a gun during class, according to police. The officer and Principal Oscar Guerrero asked Tamay twice if he had a weapon, which he denied.

But a search of Tamay's Sprayground backpack found a Beretta PX4 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, according to police. The gun had a 10-round capacity magazine loaded with five rounds of 9mm ammo. The chamber was checked and found to be empty.

Tamay was arrested. Fagan said there was no indication of a threat to students or the community. Guerrero said he was "proud" of the student for reporting the incident, according to a letter sent to parents obtained by the Daily Voice.

Atlantic City Atlantic City casinos (Kylie Moore) loading...

With Atlantic City casinos still struggling to bring people into thier physical gaming halls, they will face another challenge as casino gambling expands in New York City.

Beginning today, live table games will begin at Aqueduct Race Track in Queens.

It is the next phase of a massive $&.5 billion Resorts World casino project at the site being branded as the 'largest integrated resort in the United States."

The competition for in-person gaming doesn't end in Queens. Hard Rock is planning an $8.1 billion hotel and casino next to CitiField and construction is underway for a new $4 billion Bally's resort in the Bronx.

Further competition could also come from within New Jersey. State Lawmakers have revived efforts to authorize casino gambling in Monmouth County and at the Meadowlands.

During a recent gaming conference held in Atlantic City, analysts predicted dire consequences if casinos were approved outside of Atlantic City.

George Goldhoff, President of the Casino Association of New Jersey, predicted as many as six Atlantic City casinos could close. There are currently nine casinos operating in Atlantic City.

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As New Jersey welcomes 40,000 fans per day during World Cup matches in June and July, officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are the latest to urge train commuters to work from home.

The biggest impact to commuters will be during the evening rush on June 22 and June 30.

Penn Station will essentially be closed to anyone without a ticket to the match, and getting home by rail will be nearly impossible.

New Jersey Transit is receiving massive blowback from commuters who rely on the trains to and from New York to get to work and home again. Many say working remote is not an option, and they may be forced to take sick or vacation time or a day without pay.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

What the Golden Kingdom at Six Flags Great Adventure looks like today An exclusive tour of the Golden Kingdom on Mar. 19, 2026, almost a year and a half after it officially closed to the public (Note that a portion of the Golden Kingdom did open as part of a Fright Fest attraction in 2025). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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