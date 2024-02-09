Infamous ‘nude beach’ in NJ will close this year

There is a part of Higbee Beach on the Delaware Bay down in the southern tip of Cape May County in Lower Township that was infamous for rogue nude sunbathers.

That sounds terrible ... rogue nude sunbathers!

Back in 1999, a topless woman on Higbee Beach was cited by a Lower Township police officer for indecent exposure.

The state courts, after a long legal battle, decided that the local municipalities could cite public nudity infractions on those committing the offense on state-run land.

Those who enjoyed frolicking in the buff after the letter of law came down were committed to a piece of the one-and-a-half mile of the shoreline of the nature preserve.

Well, the nudists played a game of checkers and moved around claiming areas that were out of view of the public but still part of the pristine shore view of the natural preserve. Law enforcement was not diligent in citing these naturists as they had been respectful of other non-nudist beachgoers.

Michael Tanenbaum of the Philly Voice staff reports that due to a $37.5 million dollar improvement at Higbee Beach, nobody will be enjoying the shoreline this year as workers and developers improve wildlife habitats and add miles of nature trails.

The renovation and improvement will begin at the end of this month and full projected completion will not be until December 2026.

Those bird watchers and nature walkers will have one of the best areas to enjoy on the eastern seaboard. After its improvement, just make sure your binoculars are pointed at birds.

