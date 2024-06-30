Take a Peak Inside New Jersey’s Most Expensive Hotel

The other day my fiance and I were talking about going away for a night or two before the wedding, a mini-moon if you will.

Yes, we are going on a honeymoon after the wedding, but we have both been so busy lately that it would be nice to just get away for a weekend.

We toyed with a few destinations before I thought that it might be nice to go to Cape May for a night or two.

It's "local," but it feels like you're in another state because of the distance and the old Victorian homes.

At first, the idea of staying at a bed and breakfast seemed perfect or romantic. That was until I saw some of the prices.

Oof.

I'm not saying they're not worth the money, but we have a wedding to finish paying for. We were looking for something a bit more budget-friendly.

When I attended a bachelorette party a few years ago, we grabbed drinks at The Brown Room inside Congress Hall.

How expensive is a room at Congress Hall in Cape May?

Long story short, it is very expensive.

For a standard room, the cheapest night I could find during the summer is $518 per night with a two-night minimum.

The most expensive standard room night is over $1,200.

Congress Hall Standard Room caperesorts.com loading...

Now, if you want to splurge a little bit more you can check out their deluxe rooms.

Those rooms range from $200 to over $1,300 per night.

Congress Hall Deluxe Room caperesorts.com loading...

Congress Hall is also home to a few different suites.

The Junior Suite is completely booked for the summer but can range from $260 to over $1,200 a night.

Congress Hall Junior Suite caperesorts.com loading...

The King Suite can cost you over $2,000 per night.

The suite does feature a marble bathroom with a soaking tub, a balcony in the bedroom, and a wet bar.

Congress Hall King Suite caperesorts.com loading...

Their Anne Knight Suite doesn't have a price listed on the hotel's website, you must call to book. This probably means it is very, very expensive.

The Anne Knight Suite features a kitchenette, a dining space, a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and the sofa in the living room has a pullout.

Congress Hall Anne Knight Suite caperesorts.com loading...

The hotel featured a spa, a few restaurants, during the winter they have igloos outside, live events, and close proximity to all of the great shops and restaurants on Washington Street.

If you are looking for a lavish staycation, you can book your room here.

