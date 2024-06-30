Take a Peak Inside New Jersey’s Most Expensive Hotel
The other day my fiance and I were talking about going away for a night or two before the wedding, a mini-moon if you will.
Yes, we are going on a honeymoon after the wedding, but we have both been so busy lately that it would be nice to just get away for a weekend.
We toyed with a few destinations before I thought that it might be nice to go to Cape May for a night or two.
It's "local," but it feels like you're in another state because of the distance and the old Victorian homes.
At first, the idea of staying at a bed and breakfast seemed perfect or romantic. That was until I saw some of the prices.
Oof.
I'm not saying they're not worth the money, but we have a wedding to finish paying for. We were looking for something a bit more budget-friendly.
When I attended a bachelorette party a few years ago, we grabbed drinks at The Brown Room inside Congress Hall.
How expensive is a room at Congress Hall in Cape May?
Long story short, it is very expensive.
For a standard room, the cheapest night I could find during the summer is $518 per night with a two-night minimum.
The most expensive standard room night is over $1,200.
Now, if you want to splurge a little bit more you can check out their deluxe rooms.
Those rooms range from $200 to over $1,300 per night.
Congress Hall is also home to a few different suites.
The Junior Suite is completely booked for the summer but can range from $260 to over $1,200 a night.
The King Suite can cost you over $2,000 per night.
The suite does feature a marble bathroom with a soaking tub, a balcony in the bedroom, and a wet bar.
Their Anne Knight Suite doesn't have a price listed on the hotel's website, you must call to book. This probably means it is very, very expensive.
The Anne Knight Suite features a kitchenette, a dining space, a bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and the sofa in the living room has a pullout.
The hotel featured a spa, a few restaurants, during the winter they have igloos outside, live events, and close proximity to all of the great shops and restaurants on Washington Street.
If you are looking for a lavish staycation, you can book your room here.
