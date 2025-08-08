Did you know over one million Google searches for nude beaches were made in America last year?

For those with the confidence to let it all hang out, a beach where you can go commando can be a fun, freeing experience, so no wonder people were curious.

Where are the best nude beaches?

To find the most popular nude beaches, the researchers at VIP Grinders gathered 25 of the most famous nudist beaches from various lists.

They then ranked each beach for five factors:

⚫ Average summer temperature in Fahrenheit (sourced from Met Office, Time and Date, and Holiday-Weather.com)

⚫ Average summer rainfall in mm (sourced from Met Office, Time and Date, and Holiday-Weather.com)

⚫ Number of Instagram Hashtags

⚫ TripAdvisor Ratings

⚫ Google searches per month (sourced from Ahrefs)

Is there a nude beach in New Jersey?

You bet your exposed tush there is, and it’s one of the highest ranked in the U.S.!

Gunnison Beach is the 12th best nude beach in the U.S.

Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook scores 6.85 out of 10.

The shore attraction holds the status of being the only legally recognized nude beach in the Garden State.

The long stretch of naturist-friendly sands also boasts picturesque views of New York City’s skyline.

The beach flaunts a warm average summer temperature of 75°F, 7.6K Instagram hashtags, 5.9K Google searches per month, and a respectable TripAdvisor score of 4.4.

(It should be noted that Gunny is a “clothing-optional” beach. No one is forced to be naked, but as no one is forced to wear clothes. Just be comfortable and have a great time!)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

