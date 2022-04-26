Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for

As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps.

What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.

I was once caught in Manalapan driving on Ryan Road where it went from 40 miles per hour down to 25, heading toward Route 9.

Not only did I have to pay a very expensive ticket, but I also received 4 points on my license — which drove my insurance cost up.

I understand we're always supposed to be obeying speed limits, but I feel some roads in New Jersey randomly change their speeds just to give you a ticket. You know who you are.

Hopefully with the list of New Jersey speed traps complied by both my listeners and social media following, we'll know where you are.

Pete in New Brunswick:

New Brunswick into north on route 1 south, crossing under 130, speed suddenly drops, by the time you realize you're over speed limit and cop waits under bridge for you

Route 1 New Brunswick Google Maps Route 1 New Brunswick Google Maps loading...

Robert in Keansburg

Between Exit 120 and Exit 117 going south in Hazlet they sit in the middle of the highway

Garden State Parkway Between Exit 117 and Exit 120 on Google Maps Garden State Parkway Between Exit 117 and Exit 120 on Google Maps loading...

On Route 36 in Hazlet, at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Ave going into Keansburg they sit on the corner in a old shut down gas station

Route 36 and Laurel Ave Intersection on Google Maps Route 36 and Laurel Ave Intersection on Google Maps loading...

Diane in Princeton

Route 80 Mile Marker 42, always a state trooper right there

Route 80, Mile Marker 42 on Google Maps Route 80, Mile Marker 42 on Google Maps loading...

Matt in Brightstown NJ

Woodland road in East Hampton NJ

Woodland road, East Hampton NJ on Google Maps Woodland road, East Hampton NJ on Google Maps loading...

Mike in Bordentown

Exit 60A on 295 South, State Trooper is usually waiting there

Exit 60A on 295 South on Google Maps Exit 60A on 295 South on Google Maps loading...

Before exit 57A on 295 South Before exit 57A on 295 South loading...

Brianna in Howell

195 South and North Bound about a mile before route 34, they sit in the middle

Mile Marker 32 on 195 on Google Maps Mile Marker 32 on 195 on Google Maps loading...

Jay in Bordenton

Route 130 driving south bound in Bordentown coming from Hamilton, near Team 85 Fitness and Wellness, goes from 55 to a 45 and within a quarter mile goes 45 to a 40 , then another quarter mile where 206 and 130 meet it goes to a 35

Route 130 on Google Maps Route 130 on Google Maps loading...

Al in Manchester

Jackson on County Line road goes from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph with only one small sign telling you and the cop waits for you right there

County Line Road in Jackson NJ on Google Maps County Line Road in Jackson NJ on Google Maps loading...

Main street in Allentown. What's worse is if you get caught in the trap a court appearance is mandatory

Main street in Allentown NJ on Google Maps Main street in Allentown NJ on Google Maps loading...

Chris McKelvey

Rt 9 in New Gretna just south of the bridge where the Parkway overpass is. State Troopers sit there.

Route 9 on Google Maps Route 9 on Google Maps loading...

