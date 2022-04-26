Notorious New Jersey speed traps to watch out for
As if driving in New Jersey isn't bad enough with all the traffic that takes you so much longer to get where you're going, we also have to worry about speed traps.
What's mainly a money grab for the town can become a real hassle if you get caught in one.
I was once caught in Manalapan driving on Ryan Road where it went from 40 miles per hour down to 25, heading toward Route 9.
Not only did I have to pay a very expensive ticket, but I also received 4 points on my license — which drove my insurance cost up.
I understand we're always supposed to be obeying speed limits, but I feel some roads in New Jersey randomly change their speeds just to give you a ticket. You know who you are.
Hopefully with the list of New Jersey speed traps complied by both my listeners and social media following, we'll know where you are.
Pete in New Brunswick:
New Brunswick into north on route 1 south, crossing under 130, speed suddenly drops, by the time you realize you're over speed limit and cop waits under bridge for you
Robert in Keansburg
Between Exit 120 and Exit 117 going south in Hazlet they sit in the middle of the highway
On Route 36 in Hazlet, at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Ave going into Keansburg they sit on the corner in a old shut down gas station
Diane in Princeton
Route 80 Mile Marker 42, always a state trooper right there
Matt in Brightstown NJ
Woodland road in East Hampton NJ
Mike in Bordentown
Exit 60A on 295 South, State Trooper is usually waiting there
Brianna in Howell
195 South and North Bound about a mile before route 34, they sit in the middle
Jay in Bordenton
Route 130 driving south bound in Bordentown coming from Hamilton, near Team 85 Fitness and Wellness, goes from 55 to a 45 and within a quarter mile goes 45 to a 40 , then another quarter mile where 206 and 130 meet it goes to a 35
Al in Manchester
Jackson on County Line road goes from 50 miles per hour to 40 mph with only one small sign telling you and the cop waits for you right there
Main street in Allentown. What's worse is if you get caught in the trap a court appearance is mandatory
Chris McKelvey
Rt 9 in New Gretna just south of the bridge where the Parkway overpass is. State Troopers sit there.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:
NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022
NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022