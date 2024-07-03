Nothing Says Summer Like Sunflowers

Von Thun Farms in Washington, NJ is such a great place to visit all year long! I finally got to visit the NJ Sunflower Trail. It was a beautiful, sunny day, with very low humidity, a perfect day for admiring summer's bountiful beauty.

The ride there was gorgeous and when we arrived you were greeted by a true red barn farm, silo and all. There were some farm animals in their play areas enjoying having some little children feeding them their grain. There were miles of apple orchards and some other berries and fruit. A tractor that took you for a ride around the farm which went out for miles.

The red barn was filled with fresh fruit and vegetables, a bakery that smelled so good, jams, syrups, candy, and lots of decorations, trinkets, and handmade jewelry all for visitors to purchase.

We finally walked down to the sunflower fields and started our experience in the maze. These beautiful, majestic flowers towered over me with kindness only a sunflower gives off. I felt as if they were just as curious about me as I was them.

Finally, I was in the Magic Garden! Decorative farm equipment here and there, little benches to sit and just take in the experience. You are allowed to pick any sunflower you like but I couldn't. I felt they belonged right where they were and should be admired right there in all their glory.

Von Thun has special events for every season, all year round. The beautiful drive and fun-filled farm are worth the trip.

