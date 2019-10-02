Not UFOs! Fighter jets do night training over NJ in October

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — During the first two weeks of October, the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Fighter Wing is carrying out night-flying training.

"The training flights are designed to help prepare mission-capable, combat-ready Airmen and aircraft for the homeland defense mission and world-wide deployment in support of U.S. Air Force objectives," according to an update on the military base's public Facebook page.

Specific dates given for this string of drills were Oct. 1-4 and 8-11, during which local residents might hear or see fighter jets in the night sky.

A post on Sept. 27 noted a milestone for the base, saying it was "the first time in over a decade that the 177th Fighter Wing has flown over 3,000 flying hours in one year."

The U.S Air Force 177th Fighter Wing has been located at Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, since 1958.

