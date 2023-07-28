Yes, Asbury Park, New Jersey, did need a revamp. And we’ve seen such a wonderful rebirth of it over the past 20 years. But there are those of us who feel that Asbury Park is no longer the pretty seaside town it used to be that is poised to become a town where only the wealthy could afford to live. And guess what? Asbury Park is about to get even swankier with some new luxury condos in the works.

But we really can’t complain. After all, in a waterfront location like Asbury Park, it was only a matter of time before it attracted the Rich and famous in the development to go along with it.

According to tapinto.net, the Asbury Park Planning Board just gave the green light for a stunning eight-story condo project at 115 Fourth Ave. It's right next to the iconic Wonder Bar and a quick hop from the famous Asbury Park Boardwalk.

So, here's the scoop. There'll be 155 elegant residences with one, two, and three-bedroom options. And that's not all, the ground floor will be decked out with 9,340 square feet of primo retail space, adding to the city's cool vibe. And, they've got a private three-story garage right between the towers with a whopping 264 parking spots for the lucky residents.

The developer, inspired by Somerset Development, isn't holding back on this one. They want to give you that fancy single-family lifestyle but in a condo setup. Talk about being bougie. The 155 "ultra-luxury" residences are going to be top-notch, with the top-floor units feeling like you're living it up in "villas in the sky." How cool is that? (At least, for those who can afford it!)

And it gets better. They're going all out with the design. Designers are bringing their A-game to make this place look and feel out of this world. Get ready for a beach club lifestyle right at your doorstep.

Asbury Park's about to take luxury living to a whole new level with this mind-blowing condo development. It's going to be the talk of the town and the envy of every beach lover out there!

It’s not clear what the prices will be for these condos. But from what we already know about condo development in the town, it won’t be cheap.

But we can dream, can’t we?

