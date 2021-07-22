Not so fast! Brick’s Ocean Ice Palace lives on!

Remember the famous Mark Twain quote?

"The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated."

Who knew Mark Twain and Ocean Ice Palace in Brick, New Jersey would have so much in common? Just two weeks ago I wrote this piece about the Ice Palace closing down.

Indeed the owners posted this message on their social media:

"After almost 60 years of Family Owned & Operated businesses, Ocean Ice Palace & Ocean Hockey Supply will be closing their doors at the end of this month. We are extremely thankful to all the friends who have become family and customers who have become friends over the years. The decision was not made lightly and certainly not without being given much thought.”

Other than that they were being tight-lipped. Now we know why.

The Dwulet family sold it and that was officially put to rest Tuesday. But the hockey arena will live on!

That's because George Halivand who is CEO of Harmony Hockey Group together with his partners Work Play Group are now the owners. And George is determined to keep the Ice Palace as a hockey rink.

You see, George grew up playing hockey, and his family is a big hockey family. "It's such a historical rink, not only in New Jersey but around the country," Halivand told patch.com. "When I was a kid I played in the Garden State Games at Ocean Ice Palace."

His own kids play. His own father was involved in a national tournament that the rink hosted. Besides, hockey is their business. Harmony Hockey Group owns the New Jersey Titans who play for the North American Hockey League. His company also just bought the Jersey Shore Whalers whose home ice has been...wait for it...Ocean Ice Palace.

Halivand says when he bought the Whalers he wanted them to have their home.

And Brick will still have their beloved hockey rink. There are plans to put new party rooms in and to update locker rooms.

It's nice to see a story have such a happy ending!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

