Not a total washout, but consistent rain chances threaten weekend

Every day from here through Easter Sunday carries with it at least a slight possibility for rain, before New Jersey finally sees the sun come out in full force on Earth Day.

For Thursday, that means clouds accompanied by a few morning sprinkles or showers, and then just clouds in the afternoon, with daytime highs in the mid-60s. Those temperatures won't go down much Thursday night; clouds remain in the picture, with a lingering, slight rain chance in North Jersey, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

On Friday, showers will be likely all day, with a breeze attached. Highs increase somewhat, into the upper 60s and lower 70s, and by Friday night, the rain could become heavy.

That rain will carry into Saturday morning, the most likely time of that day for more showers, and noticeable winds will continue as well. Saturday's highs look to be in the mid-60s up to 70.

Easter looks like a mix of sun, clouds, and afternoon showers, and then the sun takes over definitively on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow will return Monday, April 22. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

More from New Jersey 101.5: