🔴 A New Jersey man admitted to killing his co-worker at a Northvale bicycle shop in 2021.

🔴 Prosecutors say the attack was intentional and are seeking a 50-year prison sentence.

🔴 The victim, a longtime employee and mother, was remembered as a beloved sister, baker and friend.

NORTHVALE — More than four years after bludgeoning his co-worker to death with a hammer, a New Jersey man has confessed to the gruesome killing.

Christian Giron, 28, of Harrington Park, pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The announcement was made on Wednesday, though the plea was made on Dec. 12.

Investigators said that Giron killed 43-year-old Jeanette Willem at a bicycle shop in Northvale, where they both worked. Willem had worked at Jamis Bicycles for 20 years, the company said in a statement.

On the morning of Oct. 27, 2021, police found the woman dead at the shop on Ludlow Avenue. She had been fatally hit in the head with a hammer.

Jeanette Willem was killed in a deadly hammer attack in Northvale on Oct. 27, 2021(GoFundMe via Matthew Willem/Jamis Bicycles/Canva)

Prosecutors seek lengthy prison sentence

Giron was arrested only hours later, according to prosecutors. They said the killing was intentional.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2026.

Prosecutors said they will ask that Giron be sentenced to 50 years in state prison. If a judge agrees, Giron would have to serve over 42 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Christian Giron has pleaded guilty to first-degree homicide. Prosecutors say they will recommend 50 years in prison (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

Victim remembered as devoted mother and sister

Soon after the killing, Matthew Willem created a GoFundMe to raise money for his sister's funeral. He said that she was his best friend, and it raised over $13,200.

According to her obituary, Willem had a daughter and a husband. She was described as a loving mother and a talented baker.

