Police: Third suspect accused in North Plainfield shooting death

A third suspect has been charged in connection with the murder of a North Plainfield man last month.

On April 13, Jose Branch was arrested in Raleigh, North Carolina, by local police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Branch faces first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, stemming from the March 1 shooting death of Steve Camino.

Steve Camino (via Higgins Funeral Home) North plainfield shooting March 2022 Steve Camino (via Higgins Funeral Home) loading...

Responding police found the 26-year-old Camino unresponsive on Grove Street and he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Kenneth Hill, 21, of Plainfield, and Daniel Carrera Cardona, 22, of Piscataway, previously have been charged with Camino’s murder.

Branch was extradited from North Carolina to New Jersey on April 19.

He, Hill and Carrera-Cardona were being held in Somerset County Jail, as of Tuesday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

