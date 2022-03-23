Duo charged with murder of man, 26, gunned down in North Plainfield

Two young men from Central Jersey are accused in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in North Plainfield earlier this month.

Kenneth Hill, 21, of Plainfield, and Daniel Carrera Cardona, 22, of Piscataway, have been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Steve Camino.

On March 1 around 9:30 p.m., North Plainfield Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area of Grove Street and Prospect Place.

Officers found Camino, a North Plainfield resident, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Steve Camino (via Higgins Funeral Home) North plainfield shooting March 2022 Steve Camino (via Higgins Funeral Home) loading...

An autopsy confirmed the manner of death as homicide.

On Monday, Hill and Carrera Cardona were arrested separately.

Hill also is charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Carrera Cardona is additionally charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Both were being held in Somerset County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information relating to the case can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at 908-769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

Information can also be shared anonymously through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

St Peters enters NCAA Sweet 16, NJ gets Peacock Fever Saint Peter's University is the first New Jersey basketball team to make the NCAA Sweet 16 in over 20 years, after a big 70-50 win over Murray State.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey