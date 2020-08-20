North Jersey soccer coach charged with molesting 11-year-old in park

RIVERDALE — A private soccer coach has been charged with molesting a girl he was personally training.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 33-year-old Pompton Lakes resident Alejandro "Alex" Almazan jogged with the 11-year-old girl in Independence Field on Aug. 9, took her to a private area and touched her intimately over her clothes. The girl also accused Almazan of exposing his penis by pulling up his shorts, police said.

Almazan coached the girl through the Ramapo Youth Soccer Association, which no longer lists him as a coach on their website.

Almazan was charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree lewdness.

His now-deleted bio on the youth athletic organization's website, which could still be accessed through a search engine's cache, stated that Almazan "has coached varied age groups for both boys and girls" and coached the "Jr. Wildcats/FSS program along with various camps throughout the year to remain familiar all ages and assist in making young players excel at every age."

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Prosecutors ask anyone with information regarding this case to call Detective Lydia Negron at 973-285-6213 or the Riverdale Police Department at 973-835-0034.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.