North Bergen mother charged with letting 5-year-old get abused

NORTH BERGEN — The mother of a 5-year-old boy was arrested Friday, days after a man was charged with beating and molesting the child.

Heather Cruz, 28, a township resident, was charged with second-degree child endangerment for failing to protect her son.

Ivan Sanchez, a 30-year-old Hoboken public housing janitor, was arrested Tuesday and charged with child endangerment and second-degree sexual assault.

Child welfare workers notified police on Monday about the child's bruises and injuries on his face, an ear, buttocks, lower and upper back and genitals, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Cruz failed to intervene while Sanchez was abusing her child.

Authorities did not describe Sanchez's relationship to the mother and child.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether either adult had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.