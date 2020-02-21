North Bergen cop saves the day because he was paying attention

As I’ve been saying for years, Police Officers doing their job rarely get credit for it publicly as it’s easier for news outlets to focus on the negative. That fact is what inspired #BlueFriday back in 2015.

For most of us, doing our job doesn’t involve a life or death decision with people lives and safety hanging in the balance. For cops, that’s a very different story. Officer Rodriguez from the North Bergen Police Department is our #BlueFriday honoree this week.

Officer Rodriguez was honored by superiors as “Officer of the Month” for January 2020. According to the department's Facebook post, he was on patrol when he noticed a car that had been listed for the cops to lookout for. The owner was suspected of having a weapon and was possibly suicidal. The officer sprung into action identifying the suspect inside a hotel room where the car was parked and took the person into custody.

This person could clearly have been a danger to himself and others and thanks to the attention, quick action and skills of Officer Rodriguez, this person can get the help they need. We appreciate all Police Officers for the job they do every day. Nothing ‘routine’ about police work for sure.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

