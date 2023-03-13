Nor’easter coming – some snow advice for idiot NJ drivers (Opinion)

Driving is already among the most dangerous things you can do. In 2020, 38,824 people were killed on roads in America. Traffic deaths in New Jersey have gone up in recent years.

So things are bad enough before you throw in a nor'easter which could bring half a foot or more of snow to some northern New Jersey counties Monday night through Tuesday. Especially considering we have had almost zero snow this winter, you know some people on Jersey roads will be out of practice.

Getty Stock / ThinkStock Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

That's assuming they ever knew how to drive on slick roads to begin with.

So we are offering the following tips on driving in snow. Consider it a refresher course in a snowless winter for idiot drivers in Jersey.

1) Clean off your damn car.

We don't care that you might be late for something. If you can't plan early, be late. That's better than heavy snow or dangerous chunks or sheets of ice flying off your car mid-trip and taking out some other guy's windshield.

2) It's 4-wheel-DRIVE.

4-wheel-DRIVE helps you find traction to DRIVE, not STOP. Countless idiots over countless years have found themselves in ditches because 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive left them overconfident that it would help cut their braking distance. It doesn't. Don't drive faster than you can brake. Pretty simple.

TravellerVita GettyImages TravellerVita GettyImages loading...

3) Turn on your headlights.

Fully switch on your headlights manually in snow during daylight. Many rely on the automatic setting not realizing this often only activates smaller daytime running lights on the front of your car and not full lights. Be seen!

4) If the guy in front of you is going slower than you'd like, don't be a jerk and ride his bumper.

His car might not have the traction your car does. It could be a recent transplant less used to winter driving than you. Whatever the reason, your gas pedal or horn is not connected to their car. Knock it off and leave them alone.

trendobjects trendobjects loading...

5) Slower. Gentler. Sooner.

It’s not rocket science. Drive slower. And when you’ll need to stop, begin that process much sooner. Do everything gentler.

We haven’t had snow to speak of this winter, but it will all come back to you. It’s like riding a bike. Unfortunately it’s like riding a bike in six inches of snow.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Blizzard of '96 Revisited: Snow totals for every NJ county The Blizzard of '96 shut down the New Jersey Turnpike for the first time in the road's history. Thousands of people were left without power and heat for days. The National Guard even had to be brought in to rescue State Troopers. Anyone in the Northeast who lived through it will never forget it.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.