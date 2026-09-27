💧 Another round of rain is expected Sunday night

💧 Flood waters will take time to recede, especially along the immediate coast

💧 State offices and New Jersey courts will open late Monday because of the storm

The impact of the weekend nor'easter will linger into the beginning of the new work and school week.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says there will be one more round of rain on Sunday night especially in central and northern New Jersey but the wind will be much lighter. But it will take some time for flood waters to fully recede especially along the shore.

"Sunday evening I expect widespread minor to localized moderate flooding - the bays still won't be fully drained, so there will be issues in particularly vulnerable spots once again," Zarrow said.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill has delayed the opening of state offices on Monday until 11 a.m.

MVC customers with canceled appointments can bring their cancelation notice for walk-in service from September 29th through October 14, 2026.

The New Jersey Judiciary will have a delayed opening on Monday. Courts statewide will open at 11 a.m.

Several coastal school districts cancelling classes on Monday or delaying their start.

See below for reported delayed openings or other cancellations.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

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