At this point, the holiday music can be found mostly all over the Garden State, but especially in retail stores. By the time Christmas Eve gets here, you can bet almost everyone will be playing those holiday tunes.

But have you ever stopped and wondered if the songs you're listening to are indeed Christmas songs? There are a handful out there that, despite having that holiday vibe, were never meant to be Christmas tunes.

One example of this is the Charlie Brown Peanuts theme. Even though we associate it with the holidays, technically speaking it isn't a holiday tune at all. But yet, we always seem to treat it as one.

There's nothing with that, either, as those Peanuts tunes do add to the festive vibe of this time of year.

There is, however, another song that, despite being included in numerous holiday lists, really isn't a Christmas song at all. And, unlike the lovable Peanuts themes, may be more of a head scratcher.

Joy to the World

It's the 1970 hit, Joy to the World by Three Dog Night. Although this song is not a Christmas tune in any way shape or sound, it is often associated with the playlists this time of year.

And the reason for this is quite simple. Just the title alone sets it up, and the lyrics "Joy to the world" and "Joy to you and me" bring it home.

But again, it really isn't a Christmas song at all, but a great song nonetheless. And if it's in your Christmas mix, crank it up. After all, it did chart #1.

