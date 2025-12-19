Not only is this a new song to take the top spot globally, it's also one that, at least for a moment, dethroned Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You." But what makes this new #1 song even more fascinating is this.

It's a song that isn't new at all. In fact, it's a song that's been around since 1984. As for why it's suddenly taking the #1 spot? Well, your guess is a good as mine. And there's no promises as to how long Mariah Carey will remain below the #1 spot this holiday season with her holiday staple.

So what is this grand new song that isn't new at all? It's one you hear every single year in the Garden State.

The new #1 Christmas Song taking over New Jersey

That song is "Last Christmas" by Wham!, taking the #1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 for the week of Dec. 20, 2025.

What's interesting about this song is the fact that it really doesn't have much to do with the holiday season at all. Rather, it's about a failed relationship from, last Christmas.

But there's no mistaken that is is a timeless classic during the holidays. But what makes this topping the charts so unique is this. It took the song a long time to finally hit the #1 spot. That happened in the U.K. back in Jan. 2021.

As for the U.S.? The closest it got to the top spot was back in 2025, when it made it to the #2 spot.

Mariah (most likely) will be back at the top

According to NPR, " Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday staple 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' now holds the all-time record for most weeks at No. 1, with 20" of those weeks at the top.

Let's just see how long Wham! keeps that top spot before Mariah finds her way back to the #1 holiday spot again on the global stage.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.