No room to plant veggies in New Jersey? No problem! (Opinion)

Lots of people in New Jersey would love to grow herbs or vegetables but don't have the room. Maybe your yard is too small or too shady or maybe you live in an apartment with only space for hanging plants.

Not to worry, you can grow some of them in hanging pots. There are a couple of varieties of cherry tomatoes that do well hanging from a basket.

Even if you can't find a variety that is bred for such a thing, you can try it with any number of vegetable plants. With the proper amount of sunlight, watering and care, it can be done.

A few years ago I bought a variety of cherry tomatoes called "Tumbling Tom" and they bore fruit all season long. The next year there were none to be found so I tried a regular cherry tomato and it worked.

I was able to find the Tumbling Tom variety again this year, but only two of them, so I planted the other varieties and it worked.

A garden center nearby was also selling hanging strawberries. They are doing great. There's nothing sweeter than picking fresh cherry tomatoes and strawberries from your very own space, even if that space is a hanging basket.

No room to plant veggies in New Jersey... no problem

