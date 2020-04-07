No rentals, hotels, motels, beaches or boardwalks at these Jersey Shore towns

Jersey Shore municipalities are taking advantage of a state administrative order to limit short-term rentals and bookings at hotels and motels.

The order is aimed at helping shore municipalities that are not equipped to handle large numbers of people who could require medical attention.

"This is not how social distancing works. No one should be leaving their primary residences, and especially for the shore communities that do not have the infrastructure, especially the health and first responder infrastructure in place particularly off-season to accommodate an influx of residents," Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday.

Cape May City and Seaside Heights on Sunday put orders into effect on Sunday limiting rentals and bookings until further notice.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small issued his first executive order of the year to ban seasonal rentals and hotels and motels from accepting new guests.

Avalon Borough in Cape May County closed its beach and canceled all activities leading up to Memorial Day weekend, including the Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweep.

The governing bodies of Wildwood and North Wildwood will vote on Tuesday and Wednesday to ban short term rentals and transient rentals through April 30, and to close their boardwalks and beaches except for early morning runs and walks until May 1.

Point Pleasant Beach charged a property owner, John Galarza, of Staten Island, and tenant Crystal Tanfield, of Long Island City, New York, with violating the township's ban on short-term rentals. Tanfield, who had an agreement to be in the home between April 1 and May 15 with her husband and children, refused to vacate.

Galarza and Tanfield were charged with disorderly persons offenses.

Murphy on Tuesday signed an executive order closing all state and county parks, including Island Beach State Park, but many municipal parks remain open.

BOARDWALK CLOSED:

Avon-by-the-sea

Belmar

Bradley Beach

Deal

Long Branch

Point Pleasant Beach

Seaside Park

Spring Lake Heights

BEACHES CLOSED:

Bay Head

Brick

Mantoloking

Sea Girt

BEACH AND BOARDWALK CLOSED:

Asbury Park

Cape May City

Island Heights

Lavallette

Ocean City

Point Pleasant Beach

Seaside Heights

BEACHES OPEN:

Atlantic City

Gateway National Recreation Area (Sandy Hook)

Long Beach Township

ALSO READ: NJ closes all state and county parks NJ closes all state and county parks NJ closes all state and county parks

Blocked off Asbury Park boardwalk (Bud McCormick)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5