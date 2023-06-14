No New Jersey town is on this list

New Jersey has so many amazing towns in which to live or visit. We probably have a higher concentration of great towns and cities in one small state than many other states combined.

But they're just not sexy enough to be in popular songs.

Sure, Billy Joel mentions Hackensack back in 1977 in his classic hit "Movin' Out", but since then? Oh sure, Bruce mentions Jersey but not enough of any towns to get on the list.

Bruce Springsteen Harry How, Getty Images loading...

The website njcasino.com sought to uncover the U.S. cities most frequently mentioned throughout lyrics.

It was no surprise that our neighbor New York City would be number one by a wide margin followed by Miami, Chicago and Atlanta.

The experts utilized azlyrics.com to analyze nearly 20,000 songs from Spotify’s top 100 artists to determine which US city is mentioned the most in music lyrics.

Of course, Lady Gaga mentions NYC and Pitbull sings enough about Miami, but can't anyone find a place in a song for Spring Lake?

How about Boonton or Hopatcong? Lots of things could rhyme with Pennsauken, like walkin' or talkin'.

Asbury Park rhymes with a lot of things and there's plenty to sing about there.

Asbury Park boardwalk Asbury Park boardwalk (Townsquare Media) loading...

The rap genre claims the title for the musical category that references US cities the most, with 42% of the 108 cities analyzed appearing in lyrics from rappers.

This is almost a quarter (24%) more than pop music which accounts for 18% of mentions of US cities. Hip Hop secures third place with eight notable US city references.

Maybe Paterson's own Fetty Wap can come up with something when he gets out of the joint.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

”50

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom