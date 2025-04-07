New Jersey. Where pop culture brought you beloved shows like “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Sopranos” with characters you couldn't fully trust. New Jersey. Whereas just following politics like the Bob Menendez saga can leave you doubting whether you can ever believe in anyone.

So when it comes to honesty, New Jersey may not be the first state that comes to mind. But it turns out that New Jersey is more honest than we might think, especially compared to our counterparts.

Honesty is our policy

A recent study by SportsMillions.com revealed some surprising insights into which states are looking up advice on how to lie. While some states like Vermont, Delaware, and Georgia are heavily interested in mastering the art of deception, New Jersey falls closer to the bottom of the list, with only 71 searches per 100,000 residents. We came in at 42 on the list, meaning there were only eight states even less interested in learning to lie effectively.

So we’re pretty honest. Good for us! For comparison, states like Vermont, which tops the list with 123 searches per 100,000, and Delaware with 116 searches, are far more curious about the nuances of dishonesty.

Vermont? Boring Vermont is the most interested in learning the art of lying? What's there to lie about? The weight of their cow?

I was also considering a big what if. What if we're not that honest, but we've simply perfected lying to the point we don't need to look up how? Yeah, could it be that we wrote the book on it? Hmmm.

While the study concludes we're among the most honest states, here are the top 10 states they say are the least honest.

