No bail for accused Paterson, NJ child porn ringleader

PATERSON — An accused child pornography ringleader will remain in jail ahead of his trial.

Delbin Noesi Gonzalez, 39, was arrested on July 15 after an investigation by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

At a Tuesday court hearing, a judge granted the prosecutor's request for the Paterson resident’s pretrial detention.

Investigators found that he had photos and videos of nude children engaged in sexual acts, ranging in age from infant to 14 years old, which he shared with other people via Facebook Messenger.

Noesi Gonzalez is charged with second-degree counts of leading a child pornography network, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

He also is charged with first-degree storing or maintaining child pornography on a file-sharing program.

If convicted, Noesi Gonzalez could face a lengthy prison term, as well as lifetime parole supervision and the requirements of registering as a Megan’s Law sex offender.

Anyone with potential information related to the case can contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

