NJT Officers show bravery in ax attack incident in Hoboken, NJ

Imagine you're waiting for your train to head home and just minding your own business and you're confronted with a man wielding an ax and coming after you!

It happened last week to a man in Hoboken. Thankfully three New Jersey Transit Police Officers saw the commotion and immediately, without regard for their own safety, got in between the ax man and the potential victim.

Officers Brian Rea, Joseph Ragazzo, and Randy Vargas were patrolling at the Hoboken NJ Transit station, according to the NJ Transit Police.

New Jersey Transit Police Officers Brian Rea, Joseph Ragazzo, and Randy Vargas

They repeatedly called to the ax wielder to stop and put the ax down. He did not comply. Officer Rea then used pepper spray to stop the guy and the officers were able to get the ax away and subdue him.

Thanks to the quick thinking, training, and courage of three NJ Transit officers a suspect is in custody and a potentially terrible, deadly, and gruesome tragedy was prevented.

