NJSP car destroyed in Turnpike crash; southbound lanes closed

CRANBURY — A crash involving an overturned dump truck and a State Police vehicle around 7 a.m. Monday closed the southbound car lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike.

A picture via helicopter by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows the damage in the southbound inner lanes south of exit 8A for Jamesburg near the Molly Pitcher service area.

A picture from the scene by photojournalist Dennis Symons shows the trooper's vehicle shredded in the wreckage of the crash.

State Police in a message on their Twitter account said the trooper was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police have not yet released information about the circumstances of the crash or anyone else involved.

All southbound innter lanes remained closed as of about 8:20 a.m. The crash caused a multi-mile rubbernecking delay in the outer lanes as well.