NJ’s weather forecast is all about sunshine and warming temps

Just in time for the first week of June, New Jersey's weather has turned beautiful. The next several days will be mostly sunny and mainly dry. A big warmup is on the way too. Even though humidity levels will remain manageable, it is going to feel summerlike soon — both in terms of needing the air conditioner, and dodging popup thunderstorms.

Monday NJ weather: Like Sunday, calmer wind

Cool start, nice finish. Once again, there is a chill in the air across New Jersey on this Monday morning, with widespread 40s on the temperature map. You may be reaching for a jacket or sweater. Although I will say this could be the last morning of "widespread 40s" for the season, with a big warming trend on the way.

Monday looks great, with mostly sunny skies, dry air, and dry weather. A light breeze will be noticeably lighter than it has been for several days. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s.

Technically, by the numbers, that is a hair below normal for this time of year. More May-like than June-like. But whatever. No complaints here. Monday should be a gorgeous weather day!

Monday night stays clear and quiet, with lows averaging lower 50s across the state.

One more important note: There are some Canadian wildfires spitting smoke into atmosphere, transporting via the jet stream into the United States. We will watch for haze and air quality issued later this week, as the plume comes closer to the New Jersey. But for now, it is only a Northern Plains concern.

Tuesday NJ weather: Warmup kicks in

Warmer air will start to bubble into New Jersey on Tuesday.

Amid bright sunshine, highs on Tuesday will hit about 75 to 80 degrees. However, the predominant wind direction will be southeasterly. That is an on-shore breeze, serving to keep NJ's coastal communities a bit cooler than inland areas.

Wednesday NJ weather: Feeling summerlike

Yes, temperatures will continue to rise on Wednesday.

Much warmer air arrives later this week, pushing afternoon temperatures into the 80s and even 90s. (Accuweather) Much warmer air arrives later this week, pushing afternoon temperatures into the 80s and even 90s. (Accuweather) loading...

Highs 80 to 85 degrees would be typical of a pleasant midsummer day. And again, skies will be bright — so lather up on the sunscreen, and stay hydrated.

Still no appreciable wind or rain chances to talk about.

Thursday NJ weather: The heat is on, storms too

I will be frank: Thursday looks hot. Inland highs flirt with 90 degrees. It will not be New Jersey's first 90-degree day of the year. But that is running 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will increase from midday into the afternoon. And it looks like the heat and moderate humidity (dew points in the 60s) will be enough to fuel a couple of popup thunderstorm cells right around dinnertime. Any pockets of rain that form late Thursday would be isolated, but possibly potent with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. It will be an "eyes on the sky" kind of day.

Extended NJ weather: Rain returns

Friday's forecast looks dry but hot, again close to 90 degrees. Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday keeps the trend of summerlike warmth alive for one more day, along with mostly cloudy skies and a stiff southwesterly breeze.

Our next storm system probably comes into view starting Saturday afternoon. This looks to be a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not a heavy steady, rain — more hit-or-miss type stuff. But any rain or storms could put a quick end to outdoor activities Saturday afternoon and evening, so we will watch this forecast carefully.

As it stands now, I see rain exiting the Garden State by early Sunday morning. And then we will be left with drier weather, a refreshing breeze, and temperatures getting knocked back to the seasonable 70s to close out the weekend.

