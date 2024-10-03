⚫ Drug deaths are down in 2024, compared to the same time last year

⚫ The number of opioid prescriptions is down significantly

⚫ NJ just devoted more money toward the opioid battle

For 2024, New Jersey is on pace to record another significant decline in the number of yearly drug overdose deaths, according to statistics that are tracked and reported weekly.

Through September, the Garden State recorded 1,465 suspected drug deaths, according to the New Jersey Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.

During the first nine months of 2023, New Jersey recorded 1,973 such deaths (26% higher). The count was higher than 2,100 over the first nine months of 2022.

"Fortunately in New Jersey, we've seen ... the number of families that have lost a loved one to the opioid epidemic continue to decline," said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. "However, we still believe the numbers are extremely high."

The majority of drug overdose deaths in New Jersey are linked to some form of opioid, such as prescription pills, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

On Oct. 6, the Partnership is launching its annual effort to "knock out opioid abuse." Communities, businesses, organizations, schools, and law enforcement participate in the initiative, which aims to teach residents about the risks of the drug crisis.

Valente said much of the yearly declines can be attributed to safeguards at the front end, designed to keep individuals from starting a path toward addiction.

SEE ALSO: NJ teens amplify fight to vote at 16

In New Jersey, initial opioid prescriptions may not offer more than a five-day supply. Also, prescribers must discuss the risks of opioids with a patient, and the benefits of opioid treatment and alternatives.

"In so many cases, there are non-opiate alternatives available to address acute pain," Valente said.

New Jersey recorded more than 2 million opioid prescriptions between the beginning of 2024 and the end of August. The total throughout all of 2021 was more than 3.5 million.

On Thursday, the Murphy Administration announced that more than $25 million in opioid settlement funds would be spent to bolster three programs related to the overdose crisis.

Addressing the overdose issue on the back end, New Jersey is considered to be one of the leading states for providing access to naloxone, an opioid antidote.

