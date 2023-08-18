NJ’s Peter Dinklage is the new ‘Toxic Avenger’

If you ask if the 1984 movie “The Toxic Avenger” is a good movie or a bad movie, the answer is simply yes.

It’s been described as totally stupid yet completely endearing. Perhaps the king of all so-bad-it-was-good B-movies. It was a $500,000 budget project that was shot all over New Jersey in towns like Boonton, Paramus, Jersey City, Rutherford and Harrison and released in 1984.

The silly plot? A bullied gym janitor falls into a drum of toxic waste and, of course, becomes the Toxic Avenger. A horribly disfigured superhero with superhuman strength who goes about town opening cans of whoopass on thugs.

When it first came out it was virtually ignored. It wasn’t until late in 1985 that midnight showings began catching on and turned it into the cult classic it became.

Now, nearly 40 years later, are people really asking for a reimagining? Apparently enough are. New Jersey actor Peter Dinklage was cast in a reworking of the classic film. Yes, he has the lead.

Dinklage as “The Toxic Avenger” has a world premiere this fall in Austin, Texas. (What, Jersey City wasn’t hip enough?)

There are similarities to the original, like the mop, and differences too, like the avenger’s real name is Winston, not Melvin as in the first. Also, Winston is given a terminal disease and spends time fighting a corrupt health insurance company. He also has a kid. Tearjerker time?

The movie poster has been seen and is said to have the phrase “a toxic world deserves a toxic hero.” Hey, it worked for Trump. Peter Dinklage isn't the only big name. It also stars Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood.

Dinklage may be most famous for his role as Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones” and it’s said he was George R.R. Martin’s only choice for the role. I wonder if he had to beat out any competition for that sweet Toxic Avenger role.

