NJ’s own Roger Bart back on Broadway for ‘Back to the Future’ musical

One of the greatest movies of all time is making its Broadway debut here in the United States and one of New Jersey’s own is playing a key role.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” premiered in 2019 in Manchester, England then moved to the West End in London in 2021.

If you’re not familiar with the West End, it’s the UK’s version of Broadway.

Throughout the premiere and extension of the play, actor and singer Roger Bart starred in the musical as Doctor Emmett Brown.

Roger Bart as Doc Brown (screen grab from Back to the Future: The Musical YouTube)

If the name Roger Bart sounds familiar to you it’s because he’s appeared in so many movies, TV shows, and Broadway plays but more than anything, he was raised a Jersey boy.

Roger grew up in Bernardsville, attended Bernards High School (was eventually inducted into their hall of fame), and earned his BFA in Acting from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers.

You know the song “Go The Distance” from the Disney movie “Hercules”? That would be Roger Bart.

If you’ve ever seen “The Stepford Wives” (2004), Roger is in that too.

For all the Broadway fanatics, Roger was actually close friends with Jonathan Larson, the writer of “Rent”, and the main character of the show is named after Roger.

Roger also ironically played Hades in the “Hercules” musical and won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”.

I remember seeing Roger on Broadway as Frederick Frankenstein in “Young Frankenstein” and it’s only fitting that he plays the great Christopher Lloyd’s character of Doc Brown.

Presale tickets are currently on sale for “Back to the Future: The Musical” at the Winter Garden Theatre and will go on sale to the public soon.

