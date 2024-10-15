NJ’s own Herbie the Love Bug and Hollywood’s most iconic cars

On Sunday at about 12:15 p.m. on Route 202 South, I saw the DVD cover of Herbie Fully Loaded, except Lindsay Lohan wasn’t leaning against the car.

It was otherwise identical.

Traveling along the left lane was a perfect replica of Herbie from the movie series. It's perfect as far as the markings, anyway.

The placement of the stripes and the 53 logo were spot on, as the car color was. I’m not sure that it was a 1963 Volkswagen, but a true car person would know.

What’s noteworthy is there’s more than one Herbie replica cruising the Garden State lately. Check out the one on the Parkway someone posted a picture of on the NJ subreddit.

Look at the tail lights. Close, but different car!

What is happening here?

Is there a new Herbie movie in the works, and this is a studio’s effort to get some word of mouth going?

Or is New Jersey just full of Herbie aficionados?

Was it cool to see this? Sure. But it’s just a paint job and logos.

It’s not like the car is sentient, or worth a ton of money like a James Bond Aston Martin.

It seems we’re all fascinated with some fantasy car or another, whether from a movie or a television show. If money were no object, what would yours be?

Edmunds the car site put out a ranking of the Top 100 Hollywood cars of all time. You can see the full list here, but here’s the Top 10.

The Top 10 most iconic Hollywood cars, according to Edmunds:

Batman 1955 Lincoln Futura Batmobile

Yes, the first Batmobile. The one from the cheesy TV show. Turbines to speed! I remember it from re-runs.

Mad Max 1973 Ford XB Falcon

Okay, badass, but how was it on gas? And are there any drink cup holders in this thing?

Gone in Sixty Seconds 1967 Shelby GT500

The only surprise here is that "Eleanor" isn’t number one.

Knight Rider 1982 Pontiac Trans Am

Forget the talking features. We just all wanted a blank Trans Am in the 80s.

Bullitt 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390

It helped to cement the Mustang as the ultimate American car.

American Graffiti 1932 Ford Coupe

Possibly one of the few movies where the cars were as important as the actors.

Smokey and the Bandit 1977 Pontiac Trans Am

Before there was KITT, there was this beauty in the 70s.

The Spy Who Loved Me 1977 Lotus Esprit

This Bond car could turn into a submarine. What else do you have to say?

Goldfinger 1963 Aston Martin DB5

Another Bond car that sold at auction a few years ago for $4.6 million.

The Dukes of Hazzard 1969 Dodge Charger

Yep, Edmunds ranked it at number one. I’ve never been “just a good ol’ boy” enough to fully appreciate it, though.

Did you know they used 300 of these Chargers to portray General Lee throughout the series?

Yes, they crashed them that often.

