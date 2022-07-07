NJ’s oldest operating general store dates back to the 1800s

The old general store — I’ve seen them in old movies and I’ve even seen stores that are actually modern but are given the retro feel of an old general store. But it isn't the same. In fact, I had no idea the real thing actually still existed.

That feeling of going back in time can be hard to come by these days. These stores, that once were integral to our small towns and communities, have mostly either gone out of business or been bought out by bigger companies.

New Jersey has put up a good fight for its beloved general stores, however, and there are plenty that still stands strong.

Schooley’s Mountain General Store happens to be the oldest running store in the state and just received a large grant to continue operating.

The general store first opened all the way back in 1803 and is home to one of the area's oldest U.S. Post Offices, in Washington Township. (Doesn’t a place called Schooley’s Mountain sound like it needs a general store?)

Schooley's Mountain General Store via Google Maps Schooley's Mountain General Store via Google Maps loading...

It has even had visits by past U.S. Presidents such as Ulysses S. Grant, William Henry Harrison, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The general store was closed for much of the pandemic and was able to reopen but with a great deal of struggle.

The Schooley’s Mountain General Store recently received $15,000 from the Morris County Small Business Grant Program which will help significantly in its re-stabilization and moving forward in the right direction.

The store has a variety of items but has most recently been selling a lot of pizza, sandwiches, and other quick bites, in partnership with Slice.

If you are a pizza lover and are looking to support not only a local but historical business you will have to check this place out.

The general store is also great place to grab a quick piece of candy or soda with friends on the road or even as an afternoon snack.

It is located at 250 Schooley's Mountain Rd in Washington Township (Morris County) and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

