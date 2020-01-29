NJ’s My Chemical Romance will have homecoming show in September

Well if you wanted honesty, that's all you had to say. At last, after months of cryptic announcements on social media, My Chemical Romance, who originated in Newark, finally announced a U.S. tour — their first in nine years.

Today they released their U.S. tour dates by way of a video called A Summoning.

Here's the itinerary:

September 9th – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

September 11th – St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

September 12th – Chicago, IL, Riot Fest

September 14th – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

September 15th – Boston, MA, TD Garden

September 17th – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

September 18th – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

September 20th – Atlanta, GA, Piedmont Park

September 22nd – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

September 26th – Sunrise, FL, BB&T Center

September 29th – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

September 30th – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

October 2nd – Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

October 4th – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

October 6th – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

October 8th – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

October 10th – Sacramento, CA, AFTERSHOCK

October 11th – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Tickets start going on sale Friday, 1/29 at noon!

Good thing I JUST invested in a startup specializing in black clothing and guyliner.

The band consists of brothers Gerard and Mikey Way, born in Summit and Newark respectively. Ray Toro hails from Kearny. And finally, Frank Iero of Belleville. They had a meteoric rise to fame in the early 2000s with such songs as "I'm Not Okay" and "Helena."

Things took a turn, however, on October 24, 2006. That was the day their album The Black Parade was released. The Black Parade is a rock opera with a dark theme; a terminally ill hospital patient's passage out of life and the memories he has of it. The music, however, is all over the place. You can hear clear influences from bands like Queen and Pink Floyd, but there's a ton of classic rock, glam rock and punk rock intertwined throughout the album. UK music publication Kerrang ranked it the second best album of the 2000s. Another rock opera, Green Day's American Idiot, took the #1 spot, but gun to my head, I'm going with MCR every time.

Their final act - at least the first time around - was 2010's Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, another concept album. This one was not as well received, but speaking personally...I THINK THIS ALBUM ABSOLUTELY SLAPS. This album takes place within a post-apocalyptic California. Most of it involves fighting for survival. This would prove to be the last the world heard from My Chemical Romance as a whole...until now.

During their time off, Gerard Way went on to become a prolific comic book writer. Most known for The Umbrella Academy. In fact, his success in the comic book world made it seem unlikely we'd see My Chemical Romance ever get back together. But thankfully, many of us were wrong.

If you ever went through an emo phase in high school, I suppose I'll be seeing you in Newark in September!

